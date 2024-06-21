First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

