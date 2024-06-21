Flare (FLR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.04 Billion

Flare (FLR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $11.80 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,786,447,740 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,786,447,740.52537 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02475098 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $11,179,221.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

