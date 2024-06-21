Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 24,876,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,020,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.