Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.49

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.49 and traded as low as $14.18. Fortescue shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 36,865 shares trading hands.
Fortescue Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.
Fortescue Company Profile
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.