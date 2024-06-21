Founders Capital Management Buys 1,020 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $547,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 478.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,632,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,792. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

