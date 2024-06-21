Founders Capital Management Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Founders Capital Management cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,641,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

