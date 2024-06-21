FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,079 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 19,496 shares.The stock last traded at $29.06 and had previously closed at $29.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get FRP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FRPH

FRP Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $552.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 0.54.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%.

Insider Transactions at FRP

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 68.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.