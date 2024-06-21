FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.1% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned about 1.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS FJAN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,066 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $761.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.