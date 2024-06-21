Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,365,000 after acquiring an additional 204,583 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HLI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.80. The company had a trading volume of 311,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,221. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $92.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

