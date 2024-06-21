Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 139 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after acquiring an additional 369,792 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180,415 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WST opened at $328.64 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.71 and a 200-day moving average of $361.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

