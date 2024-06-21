Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NSP opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Insperity

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.