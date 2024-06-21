Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Electronic Arts by 22.2% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,354 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.85 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EA

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,089,969 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.