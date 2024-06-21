Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.49 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after buying an additional 382,976 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,467,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,813. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

