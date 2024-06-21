Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.67 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after buying an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,473,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,273,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,449,000 after buying an additional 744,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,252,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,765,504. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.