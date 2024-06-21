Fulton Bank N.A. Has $961,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,254,000 after buying an additional 62,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,950,000 after buying an additional 79,632 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

LPLA traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.82. The company had a trading volume of 519,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.18 and a 12 month high of $289.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.72. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.