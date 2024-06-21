Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 448.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

