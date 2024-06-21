Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

TRV traded up $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $211.92. 1,686,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

