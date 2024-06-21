Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 831.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after acquiring an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after acquiring an additional 119,295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,107 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

