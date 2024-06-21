Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,921. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

