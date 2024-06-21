Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,657 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.2% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.2% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 87,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 28,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.87. 7,882,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,463,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

