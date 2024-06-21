Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 81 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $232,322,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100,008 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,118,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,409,000 after acquiring an additional 210,821 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

MTB stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average of $141.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.