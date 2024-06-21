Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $7,362,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $191.32 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

