Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Down 0.8 %

EQT stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

