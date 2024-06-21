Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

V opened at $276.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.74. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.50 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

