Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 379 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 11.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in State Street by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.