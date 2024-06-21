Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 669 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 237.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 86,610 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,640,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,119,000 after acquiring an additional 941,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,356,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $69.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Argus raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

