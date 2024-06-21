Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of EME traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $385.91. The stock had a trading volume of 488,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.40 and its 200 day moving average is $302.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $401.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

