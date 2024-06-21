Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,968,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,477,000 after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

