G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00042518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

