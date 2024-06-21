Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Down 5.3%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.01 and last traded at C$15.06. 36,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 894,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLXY

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Galaxy Digital

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.21.

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Erin Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$77,915.00. In other news, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 111,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total value of C$1,611,402.74. Also, Director Erin Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$77,915.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,668 shares of company stock worth $2,394,023. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.