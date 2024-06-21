GateToken Market Cap Achieves $746.76 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $8.01 or 0.00012354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $746.76 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,202,511 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,204,401.02291955 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.12682969 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,799,231.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

