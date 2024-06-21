General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 1%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $161.41 and last traded at $163.28. 1,597,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,287,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

