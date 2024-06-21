Gerard Creagh Acquires 10,000 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Stock

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) Director Gerard Creagh purchased 10,000 shares of Chimera Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,499.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CIM opened at $13.57 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 33.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 103,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 53.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 722,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 251,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

