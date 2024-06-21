GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Shares of GMS opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61. GMS has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $68,693,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in GMS by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 340,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 216,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in GMS by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 99,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,761,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

