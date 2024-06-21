Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.64. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 15,385 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.