Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.64. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 15,385 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.