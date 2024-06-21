Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,400 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance
Shares of FAS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.70. 254,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,508. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $113.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37.
About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
