Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.08. The company had a trading volume of 749,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $261.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

