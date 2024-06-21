Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 27 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $682.80. 1,921,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,887. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $689.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

