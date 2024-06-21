Grassi Investment Management Has $10.99 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 423,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.65. 3,868,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342,160. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $357.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

