Grassi Investment Management Has $449,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $10.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.64. 3,712,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,480. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.20, a P/E/G ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.