Grassi Investment Management Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,326 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 5.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $57,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

