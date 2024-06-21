Grassi Investment Management Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 358,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 702,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.63 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

