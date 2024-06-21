Grassi Investment Management Purchases Shares of 8,030 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $309.59. 2,518,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,962. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.44 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.