GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $27.37 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $27.37 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000672 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

