Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €16.92 ($18.19) and last traded at €16.88 ($18.15). Approximately 1,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.76 ($18.02).
The business’s fifty day moving average is €17.06 and its 200-day moving average is €16.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.
