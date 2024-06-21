Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $160.75

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.75 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 156 ($1.98). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 158 ($2.01), with a volume of 257,734 shares trading hands.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £273.70 million, a PE ratio of 935.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Henderson High Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,470.59%.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

