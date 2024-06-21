Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $67.41. 440,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,649. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,898,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,649 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $215,998,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

