Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $10.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,604.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at $993,421.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 61,357 shares of company stock valued at $595,463. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,495,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 33.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,244,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 565,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HLF opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

