Hooked Protocol Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $95.44 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,666,666 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 159,560,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.59663848 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,504,272.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

