Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Raised by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock traded down $7.67 on Thursday, hitting $380.07. 502,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,002. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.89 and a 200-day moving average of $369.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

